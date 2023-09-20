NEWS

Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting in New York lasted over an hour

Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting in New York lasted over an hour

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meeting on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday lasted more than an hour. The meeting had started shortly after 6 p.m.

Attending on the Greek side are Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis and the head of the prime minister’s diplomatic office Anna Maria Boura. 

The talks took place at the so-called “Turkish House” at the headquarters of Ankara’s diplomatic mission in the United Nations. 

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM says Greece-Turkey can agree to disagree on territorial disputes
NEWS

PM says Greece-Turkey can agree to disagree on territorial disputes

Greek, Turkish leaders to confirm improved climate
NEWS

Greek, Turkish leaders to confirm improved climate

Gerapetritis rebuts Erdogan call for 2 states in Cyprus
NEWS

Gerapetritis rebuts Erdogan call for 2 states in Cyprus

Erdogan-Mitsotakis talks to take place on Wednesday
NEWS

Erdogan-Mitsotakis talks to take place on Wednesday

Greek Cutlure Min meets Chinese counterpart at Beijing Culture Forum
NEWS

Greek Cutlure Min meets Chinese counterpart at Beijing Culture Forum

FM promoting Greece’s Security Council candidacy
NEWS

FM promoting Greece’s Security Council candidacy