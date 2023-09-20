Mitsotakis-Erdogan meeting in New York lasted over an hour

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meeting on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday lasted more than an hour. The meeting had started shortly after 6 p.m.

Attending on the Greek side are Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis and the head of the prime minister’s diplomatic office Anna Maria Boura.

The talks took place at the so-called “Turkish House” at the headquarters of Ankara’s diplomatic mission in the United Nations.