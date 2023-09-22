Baby red panda arrives at Athens zoo

A red panda has been born in Attica Zoological Park in Spata, east of Athens, the park has said.

The unnamed two-month old panda, which was presented to the public for the first time last weekend, is still very closely attached to its mother, Jay.

Crepuscular animals, meaning they are mainly active at dawn and dusk, red pandas sleep for about 17 hours a day.

With a population of no more than 10,000 in the wild, the species is listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).