Greenpeace chief: ‘We still don’t know if anything remains of the Dadia forest’

[Hellenic Ornithological Society]

The executive director of Greenpeace Greece, Nikos Charalambides, has commented on the ecological disaster caused by the massive fire in the Dadia forest in Evros, where crews were working for a 17th day to fully suppress the fire Monday, stating that it is premature to offer a “calm assessment” of the destruction.

“We still don’t know if anything remains of the Dadia forest,” Charalambides said. However, he did emphasize that “the nesting sites of the black vulture, which represented the healthiest population of raptors in the area, have been obliterated.”

“We are discussing trees that are more than 100 years old, and on their flat canopies, raptors make their nests,” he explained.

The Greenpeace chief did not dismiss the possibility that these animals may “relocate to another area if they have survived, and we might encounter them again in a different location in the future.”

