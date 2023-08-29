Prosecutor orders investigation into Lesvos donkey road race

A Supreme Court prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the holding of a donkey road race on the island of Lesvos after footage showing youths riding the animals surfaced online.

In the videos, children can be seen riding donkeys on the road while other children are hitting the animals to make them go faster.

The event is understood to have taken place in the village of Komi.

Anastasia Masoura, who supervisors prosecutions related to animal protection issues, has directed her colleagues on the island to investigate whether any animal rights legislation or child neglect legislation was broken in holding the races. [AMNA]