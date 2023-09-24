Thessaly region prepares to reopen schools

Preparations are under way over the weekend to open schools across the flood-hit region of Thessaly on Monday so that pupils miss no more of the academic year, which began in the rest of the country on September 11, a week after Storm Daniel wreaked havoc across central Greece.

According to officials, only 28 of the region’s 1,034 school buildings are still displaying problems related to the floods, affecting 1,226 of its 90,181 pupils.

These pupils will be temporarily hosted by other schools until their buildings are repaired.

In those cases where pupils cannot be transferred to other schools, they will be taught remotely until the problems impeding their transfer are resolved.