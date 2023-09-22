NEWS

Greek university branch to be established in Alexandria

Greek university branch to be established in Alexandria

In an initiative of academic, diplomatic and political significance, University of Patras Rector Christos Bouras and  Andreas Vafiadis, the president of the Hellenic Community of Alexandria, will on Friday sign a memorandum of university cooperation for the establishment of a branch of the Greek university in the Egyptian city.

It will be the first branch of a Greek university abroad, marking a huge step of political significance for Greek higher education.

Two departments will be set up, one Greek-speaking and one English-speaking, in the fields of Greek culture, Greek language and Greek philosophy.

Each program will be able to admit about 100 students each.

There will be tuition fees, but these have not yet been determined. The lecturers will be professors from the University of Patras and external collaborators for one semester. It is estimated that the branch will be operational by 2025.

Education Diplomacy

