Swimming ban issued for Magnesia and Larissa coastlines

A flooded district near Larissa, after storm Daniel swept across central Greece, 11 September 2023. [Apostolis Domalis/EPA]

The Thessaly Water Directorate announced on Thursday a temporary swimming ban for all coasts of the Magnesia and Larissa regions, central Greece, excluding the beaches in Northern Sporades, after the floods caused by the deadly storm Daniel.

The announcement stated that sampling to verify the suitability of the waters for swimming is not currently possible. Until laboratory confirmation of water quality is possible, it is recommended to avoid swimming. 

The coasts of the Northern Sporades, which include Skiathos, Skopelos and Alonissos, are exempt from the swimming ban.

