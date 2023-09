Six people have reportedly been killed in a shooting incident in the east Attica town of Artemida on Monday evening.

According to preliminary reports, a barrage of shots was fired at a vehicle with German license plates at around 6 p.m.

Five individuals were in the car and a sixth was outside. All six are said to be of Albanian descent.

Bullet casings from a 9 mm pistol were found at the crime scene.

Police are investigating.