Armed Forces chief visits injured rescue team members in hospital

The head of Greece’s Armed Forces Konstantinos Floros visited members of the Greek humanitarian mission who were injured in a road accident in Libya that claimed the lives of five of its members.

Floros visited the 401 Military Hospital where ten of the thirteen wounded who returned to Greece on a C-130 flight were being treated for various injuries. One of the ten patients is in serious condition, having suffered fractures in the waist, according to state-run broadcaster ERT.

The remaining three victims are in the 251 General Aviation Hospital and the Athens Naval Hospital.

All the injured are undergoing medical examinations determine the seriousness of their injuries and determine who needs further treatment.

Meanwhile, Greek authorities were conducting DNA tests to determine the identities of the five members who died. Their charred remains were repatriated shortly before nine this morning on with an Air Force C-27.