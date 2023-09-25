NEWS

Mitsotakis congratulates new SYRIZA leader

Mitsotakis congratulates new SYRIZA leader
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday reached out to Stefanos Kasselakis to extend his congratulations on becoming the new leader of the SYRIZA left opposition.

According to sources, Mitsotakis invited Kasselakis for a meeting in the coming days.

In comments made earlier on Monday, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis expressed his hope for “the country to have a serious and credible opposition, with SYRIZA taking a more realistic path.”

“Our engagement will remain political, and we eagerly anticipate Mr Kasselakis’ positions, hoping that he will turn his back on toxicity.”

Kasselakis, the former Goldman Sachs associate and political novice, was elected new leader on Sunday after defeating Effie Achtsioglou, a lawyer and former labor minister.

As Kasselakis is not a legislator, it is probable that he will have to designate a party deputy to oversee the SYRIZA parliamentary group.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tsipras congratulates successor at helm of leftist opposition party
SYRIZA

Tsipras congratulates successor at helm of leftist opposition party

Apostolakis welcomes victory of political newcomer
SYRIZA LEADERSHIP ELECTION

Apostolakis welcomes victory of political newcomer

Left-wing SYRIZA has ‘died’: MEP Kouloglou reacts to leadership change
NEWS

Left-wing SYRIZA has ‘died’: MEP Kouloglou reacts to leadership change

Former minister Nikos Pappas expresses vision for a transformed SYRIZA under new leadership
NEWS

Former minister Nikos Pappas expresses vision for a transformed SYRIZA under new leadership

New SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis to meet Tsipras on Monday
NEWS

New SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis to meet Tsipras on Monday

Political neophyte Stefanos Kasselakis elected new leader of SYRIZA party
NEWS

Political neophyte Stefanos Kasselakis elected new leader of SYRIZA party