Mitsotakis congratulates new SYRIZA leader

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday reached out to Stefanos Kasselakis to extend his congratulations on becoming the new leader of the SYRIZA left opposition.

According to sources, Mitsotakis invited Kasselakis for a meeting in the coming days.

In comments made earlier on Monday, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis expressed his hope for “the country to have a serious and credible opposition, with SYRIZA taking a more realistic path.”

“Our engagement will remain political, and we eagerly anticipate Mr Kasselakis’ positions, hoping that he will turn his back on toxicity.”

Kasselakis, the former Goldman Sachs associate and political novice, was elected new leader on Sunday after defeating Effie Achtsioglou, a lawyer and former labor minister.

As Kasselakis is not a legislator, it is probable that he will have to designate a party deputy to oversee the SYRIZA parliamentary group.