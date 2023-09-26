NEWS

Epidemiologists investigate two leptospirosis deaths on Corfu

Epidemiologists investigate two leptospirosis deaths on Corfu
[Intime News]

Epidemiologists are investigating two deaths from leptospirosis in a village on Corfu.

The deaths occurred in the northern village of Karousades. On Friday, a man from the village died from the infection shortly after being admitted to hospital. His was the second death from leptospirosis since May. In a third case, a man was transferred to hospital in Athens in a critical condition but is now out of danger.

The investigation will visit close relatives and contacts of the cases and conduct tests in the wider area.

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease carried by many animals, mainly rodents. It cannot be transferred from person to person but only through contact (through the mouth, nose, eyes) or consumption of water contaminated with urine from an infected animal.

Weil’s disease is the most severe form of the infection.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Three outbreaks of leptospirosis detected as gastroenteritis cases rise to 41
NEWS

Three outbreaks of leptospirosis detected as gastroenteritis cases rise to 41

Man (24) killed in workplace-related accident in Agrinio
NEWS

Man (24) killed in workplace-related accident in Agrinio

Blood tests and new treatments for cancer
NEWS

Blood tests and new treatments for cancer

Bringing order to chaos of surgery waiting lists
NEWS

Bringing order to chaos of surgery waiting lists

Most hospital violence occurs in emergency wards
NEWS

Most hospital violence occurs in emergency wards

Psychological support telephone line for flood-stricken people of Thessaly
NEWS

Psychological support telephone line for flood-stricken people of Thessaly