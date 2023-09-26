Epidemiologists investigate two leptospirosis deaths on Corfu

Epidemiologists are investigating two deaths from leptospirosis in a village on Corfu.

The deaths occurred in the northern village of Karousades. On Friday, a man from the village died from the infection shortly after being admitted to hospital. His was the second death from leptospirosis since May. In a third case, a man was transferred to hospital in Athens in a critical condition but is now out of danger.

The investigation will visit close relatives and contacts of the cases and conduct tests in the wider area.

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease carried by many animals, mainly rodents. It cannot be transferred from person to person but only through contact (through the mouth, nose, eyes) or consumption of water contaminated with urine from an infected animal.

Weil’s disease is the most severe form of the infection.