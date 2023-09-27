NEWS

A third of underground water is of poor quality

[AP]

Over a third of Greece’s underground water is of poor quality, according to the 2022 annual report from the Hellenic Survey of Geology & Mineral Exploration (EAGME). 

The report identifies the main problems in the Aegean and coastal regions, where salinization of the aquifer is a prevalent concern. Additionally, rural areas such as Thessaly and Central Macedonia are affected by nitrate pollution from pesticides. In contrast, groundwater quality in northwestern Greece is rated as excellent.

Since 2015, EAGME has been tasked with monitoring underground water resources on behalf of the Environment Ministry. This network comprises around 1,900 monitoring points, primarily boreholes.

Annually, EAGME submits the results of its extensive sampling efforts, which amount to over 6,000 samples from the preceding hydrological year. These results are then forwarded to European authorities. 

