Five year ban on animal hunting in Evros

Hunting in the Evros region was banned for the next five years, due to the wildfires that damaged the forests in the summer. 

The Environment and Energy Ministry issued the relevant order to the Forestry Directorate of Evros in order to ensure the necessary conditions for the protection, reproduction, and development of wildlife.

The fires, which burned approximately 962,000 stremmata (389,307 hectares) have caused a significant decrease in the fauna of the Evros region. This measure is aimed at restoring biological and ecological stability in the area.

