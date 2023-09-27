NEWS

Probe launched into Kolonaki weapons stash

Police in Athens have launched an investigation after an arsenal of weapons was uncovered in a ground-floor warehouse in the upmarket district of Kolonaki.

The hoard, which was found on Neofytou Douka Street, included a number of M1-style rifles, magazines, hundreds of bullets and three old grenades.

The warehouse was recently rented to a shipping company. When a company employee arrived on Tuesday morning, he found the weapons in a trunk and immediately notified the authorities.

The weapons have been removed from the scene for examination.

