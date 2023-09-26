Man from Arta arrested over father’s death

A 38-year-old man from the town of Arta, northwestern Greece, was arrested on Tuesday over the death of his 65-year-old father who was found dead on a forest road, bearing signs of beating and animal bites.

The two were missing since September 20, when the victim went to a hospital in Larissa, in central Greece, to pick up his son who had been involved in a car accident on the Lamia-Karpenissi road. They never made it back to Arta.

Police was able to retrace their moves through their mobile phone signals which showed that the two had travelled on the national highway from Thermopylae to Amfissa. From then on, the signal from the father’s phone disappeared while the son’s mobile phone was found in the region of Fokida.

Officers eventually located the black car they were travelling in and were then tipped about an unknown young man who was seen in nearby villages wearing a neck collar.

The 38-year-old led the officers to his father’s body and told police they had argued during the trip.