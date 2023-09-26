Bishop receives suspended sentence for unlawful removal of objects from church

An icon decorated with flowers and a sash with the words ‘Christ is Risen’ to mark Orthodox Easter is seen in a church in the southern town of Nafplio, Greece, in 2022. It is easy to expect a metaphoric resurrection, synonymous with ascension, recovery or transcendence, notes Evangelos Venizelos. [Evangelos Bougiotis/AMNA]

A metropolitan bishop and his deputy have received a 30-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, after being found guilty of the unlawful removal of valuable religious objects from a church in northern Greece.

A five-member appeal court in Thessaloniki found that Bishop Ierotheos Zichni and Nevrokopi and a protosyncellus from the same diocese had removed the items from the Timiou Prodromos church in Agista, Serres.

The case concerns religious artefacts dating back to before 1830, including chalices and a cross, which were to be sent for conservation.

A local resident had noticed the objects were missing when he sought to photograph them as part of a study.

The defendants were not present in court.

Through their lawyers, they denied the charge, claiming that the items were returned to the church after conservation.