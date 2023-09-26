NEWS

Bishop receives suspended sentence for unlawful removal of objects from church

Bishop receives suspended sentence for unlawful removal of objects from church
An icon decorated with flowers and a sash with the words ‘Christ is Risen’ to mark Orthodox Easter is seen in a church in the southern town of Nafplio, Greece, in 2022. It is easy to expect a metaphoric resurrection, synonymous with ascension, recovery or transcendence, notes Evangelos Venizelos. [Evangelos Bougiotis/AMNA]

A metropolitan bishop and his deputy have received a 30-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, after being found guilty of the unlawful removal of valuable religious objects from a church in northern Greece.

A five-member appeal court in Thessaloniki found that Bishop Ierotheos Zichni and Nevrokopi and a protosyncellus from the same diocese had removed the items from the Timiou Prodromos church in Agista, Serres.

The case concerns religious artefacts dating back to before 1830, including chalices and a cross, which were to be sent for conservation.

A local resident had noticed the objects were missing when he sought to photograph them as part of a study.

The defendants were not present in court.

Through their lawyers, they denied the charge, claiming that the items were returned to the church after conservation.

Church Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Priest accused of sending sexually explicit video to boy
NEWS

Priest accused of sending sexually explicit video to boy

Cyprus ex-bishop who indecently assaulted teen girl in 1981 gets suspended sentence
NEWS

Cyprus ex-bishop who indecently assaulted teen girl in 1981 gets suspended sentence

Senior cleric blesses flood victims from a tractor
NEWS

Senior cleric blesses flood victims from a tractor

Church repudiates ID conspiracy theories
NEWS

Church repudiates ID conspiracy theories

Church wary over new IDs
NEWS

Church wary over new IDs

Ecumenical Patriarch laments ‘tragedy’ of wildfires in Greece
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch laments ‘tragedy’ of wildfires in Greece