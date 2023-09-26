NEWS

Nine teenagers arrested over brawl in northern Athens

[InTime News]

Police in Athens have arrested nine boys aged between 14 and 16 years old in connection with a brawl that took place in an affluent suburb north of the Greek capital on Sunday night.

According to the Hellenic Police’s announcement on Tuesday, the brawl was an arranged street fight between rival “gangs” from different suburbs of western Attica and Kifissia, where the altercation took place.

It resulted in two 15-year-olds having to be rushed to hospital with various non-life-threatening injuries.

The six suspects were arrested in Kifissia on Monday morning on an emergency warrant. 

Investigators also seized six bats during searches on the suspects’ homes and have sent them for forensic analysis to ascertain whether they were used in the brawl.

