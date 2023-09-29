NEWS

Thirty-two new cases of gastroenteritis recorded in flooded Thessaly

[Intime News]

Thirty-two new cases of gastroenteritis and 86 respiratory infections have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours in Thessaly, central Greece, the region most affected by Storm Daniel three weeks ago, according to a local health official on Friday.

Fotis Seretis, governor of the 5th Health District, said 1,272 people came to emergency rooms of local hospitals in the same period of time. During regular health checks, 49 patients were also diagnosed with coronavirus.

In addition, six new hospitalizations with gastroenteritis and 15 with respiratory infection were recorded in the last 24 hours. 

“There is no influx of gastroenteritis cases in the areas under surveillance,” Seretis said.

 

