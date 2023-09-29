NEWS

Another death brings leptospirosis toll in flooded areas to 9

Another death brings leptospirosis toll in flooded areas to 9
[InTime News]

Another death from leptospirosis has been confirmed in the areas affected by recent flooding in Thessaly, bringing to nine the number of people who have succumbed to the bacterial infection.

The death was announced the chief of the 5th health region, Fotis Seretis, who added that there have been no new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Two people are receiving treatment for the infection.

Last week, experts were dispatched to Corfu to investigate two fatalities from leptospirosis, a bacterial infection most frequently associated with contaminated water.

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease borne by many animals, mainly rodents. It cannot be transferred from person to person but only through contact (through the mouth, nose, eyes) or consumption of water contaminated with urine from an infected animal.

Weil’s disease is the most severe form of the infection.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thirty-two new cases of gastroenteritis recorded in flooded Thessaly
NEWS

Thirty-two new cases of gastroenteritis recorded in flooded Thessaly

CPR in focus on World Heart Day
NEWS

CPR in focus on World Heart Day

EODY reports 35 Covid-related deaths in weekly bulletin
NEWS

EODY reports 35 Covid-related deaths in weekly bulletin

Health authorities searching for leptospirosis source in Corfu
NEWS

Health authorities searching for leptospirosis source in Corfu

Leptospirosis outbreak on Corfu under investigation
NEWS

Leptospirosis outbreak on Corfu under investigation

Epidemiologists investigate two leptospirosis deaths on Corfu
NEWS

Epidemiologists investigate two leptospirosis deaths on Corfu