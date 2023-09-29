Another death brings leptospirosis toll in flooded areas to 9

Another death from leptospirosis has been confirmed in the areas affected by recent flooding in Thessaly, bringing to nine the number of people who have succumbed to the bacterial infection.

The death was announced the chief of the 5th health region, Fotis Seretis, who added that there have been no new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Two people are receiving treatment for the infection.

Last week, experts were dispatched to Corfu to investigate two fatalities from leptospirosis, a bacterial infection most frequently associated with contaminated water.

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease borne by many animals, mainly rodents. It cannot be transferred from person to person but only through contact (through the mouth, nose, eyes) or consumption of water contaminated with urine from an infected animal.

Weil’s disease is the most severe form of the infection.