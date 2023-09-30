NEWS

Greece ranked 42nd in Global Innovation Index

Greece ranked 42nd in Global Innovation Index

Greece’s problem with innovation can be summed up in two sub-indices of the Global Innovation Index, whose 2023 edition was released on Wednesday by the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organization.

Greece is ranked first among the 132 surveyed countries in the percentage of the population enrolled in tertiary education; it is also ranked 118th in “University-industry research and development collaboration.”

Overall, Greece is ranked 42nd, a slight improvement from 2022, when it was 44th.

Greece’s strong points include spending on software as a percentage of GDP (13th), logistics performance (18th), and, perhaps surprisingly, environmental performance (28th). It ranks in the bottom half in capital formation as a percentage of GDP (109th), labor productivity growth (109th), firms offering formal training (76th), and entrepreneurship policies and culture (69th).

Innovation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece tops table of innovative enterprises
ECONOMY

Greece tops table of innovative enterprises

Fire broke out in Rhodope Mountains, fire brigade aircraft on mission
NEWS

Fire broke out in Rhodope Mountains, fire brigade aircraft on mission

Government aims to replace old IDs within three years
NEWS

Government aims to replace old IDs within three years

Police remove occupiers from university spaces in Athens, Crete
NEWS

Police remove occupiers from university spaces in Athens, Crete

Flood management must improve
NEWS

Flood management must improve

First of 18 migrants killed in Evros wildfire identified
NEWS

First of 18 migrants killed in Evros wildfire identified