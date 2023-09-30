Greece ranked 42nd in Global Innovation Index

Greece’s problem with innovation can be summed up in two sub-indices of the Global Innovation Index, whose 2023 edition was released on Wednesday by the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organization.

Greece is ranked first among the 132 surveyed countries in the percentage of the population enrolled in tertiary education; it is also ranked 118th in “University-industry research and development collaboration.”

Overall, Greece is ranked 42nd, a slight improvement from 2022, when it was 44th.

Greece’s strong points include spending on software as a percentage of GDP (13th), logistics performance (18th), and, perhaps surprisingly, environmental performance (28th). It ranks in the bottom half in capital formation as a percentage of GDP (109th), labor productivity growth (109th), firms offering formal training (76th), and entrepreneurship policies and culture (69th).