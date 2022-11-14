NEWS

Greece expresses shock, conveys condolences over Istanbul terror attack

People lay flowers at the area of a deadly explosion the previous day on Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday. [Erdem Sahin/EPA]

Greece’s leadership expressed shock at the terrorist attack in Istanbul on Sunday that killed six people and wounded several dozen others.

“Shocked by the tragic loss of so many lives due to the terrible explosion in Istanbul, I express, on behalf of the Greek people and personally, my deepest condolences to the families who are grieving and wish speedy recovery to those who are injured,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a tweet. “Our thoughts are with them,” she added.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wished “a speedy recovery to the wounded” and offered his condolences “to the families of the victims, to President Erdogan and to the Turkish people.”

“Greece unequivocally condemns all forms of terrorism,” he added.

The Greek Foreign Ministry in an announcement on Sunday about the explosion conveyed “its sincere condolences to the Turkish government and to the Turkish people,” and condemned terrorism. 

The ministry also said that, so far, there was no information of Greek nationals being among the victims. 

Turkey Terrorism Diplomacy

