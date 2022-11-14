NEWS

Greek national injured in Istanbul terror attack

A man removes broken glass caused by Sunday's explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, on Monday. [Khalil Hamra/AP]

A Greek woman is among the at least 80 people wounded in a blast that killed six people in Istanbul’s main shopping street on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry said, citing a briefing it received from Turkish authorities.

The woman was slightly injured by a piece of flying glass and is being treated in a city hospital, the ministry said.

Greek consular authorities are providing assistance to the unnamed victim. 

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday of the 81 people who were hospitalized, 50 had now been discharged. Five of the wounded were in intensive care and two of them were in life-threatening condition, he said. The six who were killed in the blast were members of three families and included children aged 15 and 9.

