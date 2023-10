A major fire service operation is underway to extinguish a fire that broke out shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, in brushland in Iraklio, Crete, between the villages Ambelouzos and Agioi Deka.

The fire brigade reported that there were 25 firefighters who arrived with 11 vehicles, as well as another 15 pedestrian firefighters in four teams. The mission is made difficult by the strong winds.