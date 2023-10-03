Greece ready to help transport Ukrainian grain via its ports, FM tells EU ministers

Greece’s northern ports could be used as an alternative route for transporting Ukrainian grain if a deal with Russia collapses, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis told his EU counterparts at an informal meeting in Kyiv on Monday.

Speaking of the “immense” repercussions that the collapse of an agreement with Russia for the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea would have on supply, especially in the countries in the global south, Gerapetritis said Greece “is ready” to provide ports like Alexandroupoli to facilitate shipments, according to diplomatic sources.

Though largely symbolic, the informal meeting between EU and Ukrainian diplomats demonstrated the European Union’s “clear commitment” to Ukraine in its 19-month-long war, its foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said, according to The Associated Press.

“The EU remains united in its support to Ukraine … I don’t see any member state folding on their engagement,” Borrell told a news conference in the Ukrainian capital, the AP reported.