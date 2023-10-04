NEWS

Ceremonial launch of first Greek frigate ‘Kimon’

The inauguration of ‘Kimon’ the first Greek frigate took place on Wednesday at the Naval Group shipyards in Lorient, France. Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias and French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu attended the ceremony.

The ‘Kimon’ frigate, together with the ‘Nearchos’ and ‘Formionas’ frigates, “will spearhead the Greek Navy,” said Dendias.

“Today is a day of joy and pride for our Navy, but also for all Greeks. ‘Kimon,’ the first Belharra frigate is launched in the waters of the Mediterranean,” wrote Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a post on social media.

‘Kimon’ is expected to sail in Greek waters in 2025.

