Abusive content on police officer’s social media

[InTime News]

Administrative examination under oath has been ordered for a police officer on Wednesday, whose social media account posted hateful and abusive comments regarding the evacuation of squatters in Heraklion, Crete. 

The evacuation took place in the early hours of Saturday. Police forces raided the building, arresting 10 people inside the premises, while the building, which is the property of the University of Crete, is now sealed and guarded by the police. 

The social media post included the policeman’s photo and abusive language. In the photo, the police officer can be seen posing in front of the sealed door, while two police shields are placed on the left and right of the stairs.

The police officer claims that the post was not made by him and that his personal account was hacked.

In a statement, the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete seems to fully accept the police officer’s claim of malicious interference by third parties. “As it emerged according to a statement by the police officers, their personal accounts have been hacked by an unknown perpetrator and therefore do not correspond to reality,” he said.

A criminal case was filed by the Heraklion Security Sub-Directorate in collaboration with the Electronic Crime Prosecution Directorate.

