First results on local government elections expected at 10.30 pm

The first results for the Greek local government elections on Sunday will be available at approximately 10.30 p.m. (local time), said Elias Giannitsios, project manager at SingularLogic on Wednesday.

This initial data will give a preliminary assessment of how party candidates have performed in Greece’s 13 regions and in 6 of the country’s largest municipalities (Athens, Thessaloniki, Piraeus, Heraklion, Patras and Larissa), he said.

Giannitsios presented details on the collection and aggregation of results of the elections on October 8, the first of two rounds, during a press briefing at the Interior Ministry.