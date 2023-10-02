PM backs Hardalias in Attica governor race, stresses vision for regional growth

Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a visit to the Athens suburb of Vyronas on Monday, accompanied by Nikos Hardalias, the New Democracy-backed candidate for Attica governor. During the visit, Mitsotakis expressed unwavering support for Hardalias’ candidacy and expressed confidence in his victory in the first round of regional elections.

Mitsotakis praised Hardalias for his profound understanding and extensive experience in civil protection matters, stating that individuals like him are crucial to realizing the party’s vision.

“These are the kind of individuals we need to effectively bring our vision to fruition,” Mitsotakis said, clarifying the party’s decision to “add a substantial political dimension to the elections in all 13 regions of the country.”

He further explained that the conservatives’ decision was not aimed at merely reaffirming political dominance, as they had already achieved this with victories in both the May and June elections. Instead, their intention was to support individuals who share their vision for the nation’s growth and can collaboratively make crucial policy decisions alongside the central government.

Mitsotakis also highlighted Hardalias’ successful track record as a mayor, deputy minister, and deputy defense minister, emphasizing the need for improved cooperation between civil protection and the armed forces.

Additionally, he underscored that the Attica region is set to receive substantial European Union funding over the next five years, which must be invested in infrastructure development to play a pivotal role in the region’s growth.

In response, Hardalias pledged to vigorously pursue his campaign and promised to do everything within his power, alongside his team, to achieve tangible results in the 66 neighborhoods of Attica if elected as governor. [AMNA]