Mitsotakis continues nationwide campaign ahead of local and regional elections

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is also the leader of New Democracy, is continuing his nationwide tour in support of the party’s endorsed candidates for the upcoming local and regional elections.

Just two days after his visits to Vyronas and Corinth, where he actively campaigned for Nikos Hardalias, the candidate for Attica regional governor, and Dimitris Ptohos, the candidate for Peloponnese regional governor, Mitsotakis is scheduled to visit Kozani and Thessaloniki on Wednesday.

Specifically, the conservative leader will participate in an event at 10 a.m. in Kozani, where he will express his support for Giorgos Kasapidis, the candidate for Western Macedonia regional governor. Later in the day, at 6.30 p.m., Mitsotakis will visit the campaign headquarters of Konstantinos Zervas, the mayoral candidate for Thessaloniki.

In a recent interview, Mitsotakis outlined New Democracy’s ambition to “secure victory in as many regions as possible.” He underscored the pivotal role of regional governors in shaping central policies and stressed the importance of having individuals with whom the government can collaborate and who share their development agenda.

Meanwhile, at 1 p.m., Mitsotakis will participate in the signing ceremony of the contract for the management, maintenance, and operation of the Thessaloniki Metro, taking place at the construction site of the Agia Sofia station.

Earlier in the day, he will tour the historic Ceramics Allatini factory, where the development plan for the property will be presented.

Finally, at 7 p.m., he will attend an event hosted by the Dimand real estate development company, where they will unveil the urban regeneration project for the former facilities of the FIX brewery in the old port of Thessaloniki. [Combined reports]