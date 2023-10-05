Gerapetritis tells Mirzoyan Greece is concerned over Armenian mass exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh
Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis spoke on the phone with his counterpart of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday to convey Greece’s concern over the mass exodus of displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh.
Gerapetritis also expressed Greece’s strong solidarity with the Armenian people and reaffirmed that Greece “stands with Armenia and is prepared to provide humanitarian aid alongside the EU,” according to a ministry post on X.
Gerapetritis also pledged to “support Armenia in international fora in order to raise awareness about the urgent need for a solution to the issue, and expressed Greece’s readiness to assist Armenian refugees,” added the ministry.