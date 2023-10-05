NEWS

Gerapetritis tells Mirzoyan Greece is concerned over Armenian mass exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh

[File photo]

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis spoke on the phone with his counterpart of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday to convey Greece’s concern over the mass exodus of displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Gerapetritis also expressed Greece’s strong solidarity with the Armenian people and reaffirmed that Greece “stands with Armenia and is prepared to provide humanitarian aid alongside the EU,” according to a ministry post on X.

Gerapetritis also pledged to “support Armenia in international fora in order to raise awareness about the urgent need for a solution to the issue, and expressed Greece’s readiness to assist Armenian refugees,” added the ministry.  

Diplomacy

