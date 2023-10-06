ND mobilizes to stump for regional candidates

The ruling New Democracy party looks set to reassert its domination of regional administrations, and ministers and MPs are campaigning with endorsed candidates in order to mobilize voters.

Party officials say that recent polls are more favorable to their candidates and that some could be elected from the first round on Sunday.

New Democracy has endorsed candidates in all 13 regions, but only the top three municipalities, Athens, Thessaloniki and Piraeus. In some cases, it is following a “pick-the-winner” strategy. The endorsed incumbents in Thessaloniki and Piraeus, Konstantinos Zervas and Yannis Moralis, were elected against conservative candidates in 2019, as was the incumbent governor of Crete, Stavros Arnaoutakis.

The Prime Minister’s Office has alerted all ministers to keep their agenda light next week to campaign for candidates that will be involved in runoffs.