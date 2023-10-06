NEWS

Citizens manage to block plan for 160 MW photovoltaic park

A group of 43 citizens have managed to halt plans for the development of a large photovoltaic park in Fthiotida, central Greece, convincing the Environment Ministry of the adverse impact it would have on their area.

The argument that swayed the ministry’s decision in their favor concerned the existence of four natural waterways in the area.

They presented evidence that refuted the claims made in the environmental impact study carried out for the project, which said that the park would be located at a “satisfactory distance” from the streams and not impede the flow of water.

The plan for the 160-megawatt, 140-hectare park in the municipality of Stylida was approved by the Decentralized Authority of Thessaly and Central Greece in June, even though it was opposed by municipal and regional authorities.

