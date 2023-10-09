Mitsotakis in Varna for trilateral summit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to travel to Varna, Bulgaria, to participate in the trilateral Greece-Bulgaria-Romania summit, as announced by his office on Sunday.

The primary focus of the meeting will be on enhancing regional connectivity, specifically centered around the development of a future Greece-Bulgaria-Romania corridor. This corridor is envisioned to stretch from Thessaloniki, passing through Kavala, Alexandroupoli, Burgas, and Varna, ultimately reaching Constanta. There is also discussion of the possibility of extending this corridor into Moldova, as reported by the Bulgarian News Agency.

The proposal for this meeting came from the Bulgarian government leader during a visit to Athens in August and will feature the attendance of European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas and European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean.