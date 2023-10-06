NEWS

Turkey says its drone was downed in Syria due to ‘different technical evaluations’ with parties

Turkey says its drone was downed in Syria due to ‘different technical evaluations’ with parties

Turkey said on Friday that one of its drones was lost during operations against Kurdish militants in northeast Syria due to “different technical evaluations” with third parties on the ground, adding that Ankara would continue hitting militant targets in Syria and Iraq.

The United States on Thursday shot down an armed Turkish drone that was operating near its troops in Syria, the Pentagon said, the first time Washington has brought down an aircraft of NATO ally Turkey.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry, without citing a specific country, said it was working with the relevant parties on the ground to improve the functioning of non-conflict mechanisms on the ground. It added that the downing of its drone did not impact Ankara’s military operations in the region. [Reuters]

Security Defense Diplomacy Turkey US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Menendez says he has not changed opposition to Turkey F-16 sale
NEWS

Menendez says he has not changed opposition to Turkey F-16 sale

US Representatives demand safeguards to prevent misuse of new F-16 jets by Turkey against Greece
DIASPORA

US Representatives demand safeguards to prevent misuse of new F-16 jets by Turkey against Greece

Menendez wants change from Turkey before F-16 sale approval
NEWS

Menendez wants change from Turkey before F-16 sale approval

Blinken: Selling F-16s to Turkey in US ‘national interest’
NEWS

Blinken: Selling F-16s to Turkey in US ‘national interest’

US Senator Van Hollen: No F-16s for Turkey if it does not ratify NATO’s Nordic expansion
NEWS

US Senator Van Hollen: No F-16s for Turkey if it does not ratify NATO’s Nordic expansion

Cavusoglu to discuss F-16s and NATO during US visit
NEWS

Cavusoglu to discuss F-16s and NATO during US visit