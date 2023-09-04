Mitsotakis, Netanyahu meet in Nicosia

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the Greece-Cyprus-Israel trilateral summit in Nicosia on Monday.

According to available information, the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance and deepen bilateral relations across various sectors, including defense, the economy, tourism, and the agri-food industry.

Significant attention was given to the cooperation between the two countries in areas such as civil protection and energy.

Mitstotakis underscored Greece’s pivotal role in the Eastern Mediterranean – Europe energy corridor, both through the development of its infrastructure and its connections with the Western Balkans and Eastern Europe. [AMNA]