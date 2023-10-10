NEWS

More visiting Greeks being flown home from Israel, flight chartered for residents

[InTime News]

The Greek Foreign Ministry is bringing home 90 more nationals from war-torn Israel, after the first aircraft carrying 81 Greeks arrived in Athens in the early hours of Monday.

The ELAL flight expected in Athens on Tuesday will complete the evacuation of Greeks who were visiting Israel during Saturday’s attack by Hamas and were unable to get a regular flight out of the country.

In its announcement on Tuesday, the ministry added that it has also chartered a flight for Wednesday for any Greek nationals who are permanent residents in Israel and wish to leave the country. 

Israel War

