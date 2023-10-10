Varoufakis vows never to condemn Hamas attack

Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has said that he and his party will never condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“Those who try very hard to extract from people like me and DiEM25 a condemnation of the attack by the Hamas guerillas will never get it,” he said in an interview shown on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“And they will never get it for a very simple reason. Those who care about humans without any discrimination, those who care equally about a Jew and an Arab, must ask themselves a very simple question: what exactly is their idea of the cessation of hostilities? That Palestinians are going to lay down their arms and go back into the largest open-air prison in the world where they are constantly suffocated by the apartheid state?”

Varoufakis compared Hamas to the ANC’s armed wing uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), which also “killed innocent civilians.”

“Any human being living under apartheid at some point will either die a terrible silent death or rebel and take some innocent people with them.”

“The criminals here are not Hamas … The criminals are Europeans,” Varoufakis charged, “for keeping our mouths shut” while Palestinians were being killed and not Israelis.

While the comments appear to have been made on Saturday, the day of the Hamas attack, Varoufakis and his MeRA25 party shared them on Twitter on Monday.

Israel said on Monday that 900 Israelis, most of them civilians, were killed in the attack, 260 of them at a rave party. It also said militant groups in Gaza are also holding more than 150 Israeli soldiers and civilians hostage.

As Israel bombards Gaza City in retaliatory strikes, Gaza’s health ministry has put the Palestinian death toll at 770.