Sailing for Freedom MP Hourdakis says he will not surrender his seat

Member of Parliament Michalis Hourdakis stated on Wednesday that he is not going to hand over the parliamentary seat he holds with the Sailing for Freedom party. Earlier on Wednesday, the leader of his political party, Zoi Konstantopoulou announced that Kourdakis would surrender his parliamentary seat.

“I was informed of the desire of the leader of the Sailing for Freedom Parliamentary Group to exclude me. In my short parliamentary term to date, I consider that I have responded to the wishes of the approximately 170,000 voters of the – democratically functioning – Sailing for Freedom party. I will continue with the same intensity and responsibility to exercise my parliamentary duties,” said Hourdakis.

As Konstantopoulou announced earlier, “Kourdakis is removed from the Sailing for Freedom Parliamentary Group until he surrenders his parliamentary seat, within the week, as has been requested and agreed upon.”

The reasons concern the “orderly, smooth and uninterrupted operation of the Parliamentary Group.”

Hourdakis had come fifth in the first round of national elections and was placed first on the ballot by Konstantopoulou in the second round, in which party members were not separately voted for.

It is noted that Haroudakis, professor of Medicine at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, is a Member of Parliament for Thessaloniki A constituency and the son of Areti Papaioannou, also a Sailing for Freedom Member of Parliament.