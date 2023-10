A body was found on a cotton trailer during a firefighting operation on Wednesday at Aetokorifi in the Rhodope Mountains.

The fire brigade received an alert shortly after 5 p.m. concerning a fire in dry grassland. When they arrived at the scene, the firefighters found that the fire was on the cotton trailer, on which lay the body.

The mission was operated by eight firefighters with four vehicles. It is noted that the body remains unidentified.