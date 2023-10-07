Car crash in Messolonghi leaves 24-year-old dead

A man was killed and another injured during a traffic accident on Saturday in Messolonghi, western Greece.

According to the police, the car driven by a 24-year-old veered off its course, for an unknown reason and collided with a traffic sign. The car then hit an electric lighting pole, which led to the death of the 24-year-old driver and the injury of the 27-year-old passenger.

The injured passenger has been transferred to the hospital, while police are investigating the causes of the accident.