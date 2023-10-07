NEWS

Car crash in Messolonghi leaves 24-year-old dead

Car crash in Messolonghi leaves 24-year-old dead

A man was killed and another injured during a traffic accident on Saturday in Messolonghi, western Greece. 

According to the police, the car driven by a 24-year-old veered off its course, for an unknown reason and collided with a traffic sign. The car then hit an electric lighting pole, which led to the death of the 24-year-old driver and the injury of the 27-year-old passenger. 

The injured passenger has been transferred to the hospital, while police are investigating the causes of the accident. 

Accident Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Labor group to protest death of worker in Piraeus, injury of another in Salamina
NEWS

Labor group to protest death of worker in Piraeus, injury of another in Salamina

Pilot found dead after helicopter crashes into the sea
NEWS

Pilot found dead after helicopter crashes into the sea

Fatal car accident in Halkidiki
NEWS

Fatal car accident in Halkidiki

Questions after deadly Libya crash
NEWS

Questions after deadly Libya crash

Woman killed by train in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Woman killed by train in Thessaloniki

A bus crashes off the road in central Turkey, leaving 12 passengers dead
NEWS

A bus crashes off the road in central Turkey, leaving 12 passengers dead