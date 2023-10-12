NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch meets PM in Athens

Ecumenical Patriarch meets PM in Athens
[Intime News]

Discussing a wide range of topics, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, also referenced the unfolding crisis in Israel and Gaza and the need to protect the Christian presence in the Holy Land during their meeting in Athens on Wednesday.

To this end, Mitsotakis told Vartholomaios the government has been in contact with the Israelis to protect the Monastery of St Porphyrius in Gaza from strikes in the area by Israeli forces.

Vartholomaios also briefed the PM on the issues of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, with Mitsotakis expressing his support for its social and charitable work. 

Church Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Senior cleric blesses flood victims from a tractor
NEWS

Senior cleric blesses flood victims from a tractor

Church repudiates ID conspiracy theories
NEWS

Church repudiates ID conspiracy theories

Ecumenical Patriarch laments ‘tragedy’ of wildfires in Greece
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch laments ‘tragedy’ of wildfires in Greece

Bishop Anthimos of Thessaloniki resigns
NEWS

Bishop Anthimos of Thessaloniki resigns

PM meets Archbishop of America
DIASPORA

PM meets Archbishop of America

Vartholomaios meets with Zelenskyy in Istanbul
NEWS

Vartholomaios meets with Zelenskyy in Istanbul