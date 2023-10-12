Ecumenical Patriarch meets PM in Athens

Discussing a wide range of topics, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, also referenced the unfolding crisis in Israel and Gaza and the need to protect the Christian presence in the Holy Land during their meeting in Athens on Wednesday.

To this end, Mitsotakis told Vartholomaios the government has been in contact with the Israelis to protect the Monastery of St Porphyrius in Gaza from strikes in the area by Israeli forces.

Vartholomaios also briefed the PM on the issues of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, with Mitsotakis expressing his support for its social and charitable work.