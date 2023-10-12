NEWS

Greece, Bulgaria, Romania sign letter of intent to extend NATO pipelines network

[@NikosDendias X account]

Greece, Bulgaria and Romania co-signed a letter of intent for the extension of NATO’s Fuel Pipelines Network towards the Alliance’s eastern flank on the sidelines of a NATO defence ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

The signing of the letter of intent by Defence Minister Nikos Dendias, Bulgarian counterpart Todor Tagarev, and Romanian Deputy Minister of Defence Simona Cojocaru follows the trilateral meeting of the prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria and Romania in Varna on October 9.

“Greece’s footprint as an energy hub is enhanced and the role of the port of Alexandroupolis is further upgraded,” Dendias said. The signing of the letter of intent follows the trilateral meeting of the prime ministers of Greece, Bulgaria and Romania in Varna on October 9.

This initiative serves Greek interests, as it promotes the use of infrastructures in Greek territory and their interconnection with both Bulgaria and Romania. At the same time, expanding the Greek pipeline system and its interconnection with the other two allied countries in NATO’s East Flank sends a message of strong political will for the cooperation of the three countries within NATO’s framework.

Additionally, the initiative strengthens the resilience of the fuel supply infrastructure in NATO’s East Flank. The routing of the expansion of the network of pipelines within Greek territory (Chalkero – Alexandroupolis) and its interconnection will strengthen Greece’s footprint within the Alliance’s core task of deterrence & defense.

[AMNA]

Defense

