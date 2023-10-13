NEWS

Unrest erupts on island of Leros as migrants seek transfer to Athens

File photo.

Tensions flared up on the Greek island of Leros late Thursday as around 120 migrants, originally from Syria and Palestine, departed from the reception center they were staying at, seeking to be relocated to Athens.

Law enforcement quickly stepped in, escorting most of the migrants back to the facility, where the police and coast guard made a few arrests.

According to reports, a small group of individuals succeeded in boarding a ferry bound for the port of Piraeus. Subsequently, four individuals without proper documentation were identified on the vessel and subsequently apprehended.

Greek authorities remain on high alert due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Migration

