NEWS

Crete: police arrest two women on flight from Manchester

Crete: police arrest two women on flight from Manchester
File photo. [Shutterstock]

Police in Crete arrested two women for causing a disruption to a flight from Manchester to Iraklio in Thursday night.

The woman, aged 55 and 24, were detained at the city’s Nikos Kazantzakis airport upon arrival.

According to reports, the two women, who were travelling with a 18-month baby, had a violent argument during the flight, in which another passenger was struck.

Crew alerted police after they were unable to restore order upon landing in Crete.

