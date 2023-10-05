Tensions rise among soccer fans outside AEK stadium

Tensions rose among a group of soccer fans outside the Stadium OPAP Arena in New Philadelphia, Attica on Thursday, shortly before Greek team AEK played against Dutch team Ajax. The police had to get involved to disperse the troublemakers, according to state broadcaster ERT.

De supporters van AEK waren van plan om de supporters van Ajax een warm welkom te bezorgen, maar de plaatselijke ME wist stand te houden en kon dit voorkomen. We zijn benieuwd hoe de rest van de avond verloopt. De 600 Ajax-supporters hebben iig plaatsgenomen in het uitvak #aekaja pic.twitter.com/pc1eUvk07W — Voetbal Ultras (@VoetbalUltras) October 5, 2023

The soccer match was the Europa League group stage’s second round.