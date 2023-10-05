NEWS

Tensions rise among soccer fans outside AEK stadium

[InTime News]

Tensions rose among a group of soccer fans outside the Stadium OPAP Arena in New Philadelphia, Attica on Thursday, shortly before Greek team AEK played against Dutch team Ajax. The police had to get involved to disperse the troublemakers, according to state broadcaster ERT.

The soccer match was the Europa League group stage’s second round.

Football Police

