South Korean PM reaffirms excellent ties with Greece

The excellent level of bilateral relations was confirmed on Friday during the meeting in Athens between Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his South Korean counterpart Han Duck-soo.

“The ties between our two countries go back many decades, when Greeks fought alongside your people for the freedom of your country. A difficult war on the Korean Peninsula,” Mitsotakis said.

As two maritime countries that share common values, such as commitment to international law and the Law of the Sea, they also discussed the prospect of strengthening and deepening bilateral economic cooperation. Their talks came on the back of a meeting that Mitsotakis had in New York with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, the recent visit of Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis to Seoul, and the recent visit of a Korean business delegation to Greece and their meeting with the prime minister.

Mitsotakis referred to the prospects of the Greek economy, following the recovery of investment grade, and the investment opportunities in the country, particularly in the fields of clean energy, digital economy and technology. He particularly underlined Greece’s position as a bridge between Europe and Asia and Africa and as an economic, commercial and energy gateway to the European market.