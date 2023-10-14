NEWS

US warships refuel at Souda Bay

US warships refuel at Souda Bay
[US Navy]

Two Arleigh Burke-class US guided missile destroyers moored at the NATO base at Souda Bay Friday to refuel and receive logistical support, the official US 6th Fleet account tweeted.

“The @USNavy guided-missile destroyers USS Roosevelt and USS Thomas Hudner moored at the @NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Greece. The ships are in port to receive fuel and logistical support from Sailors and personnel assigned to @NSA_Souda Bay,” the tweet said.

The two ships are part of the USS Gerald Ford Carrier Strike Group that patrols the Eastern Mediterranean “in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war,” according to the U.S. Central Command.

Besides the aircraft carrier, USS Gerald Ford, the Strike Group includes two other Arleigh Burke-Class destroyers and one Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser.

US NATO Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US to move ahead with transfer of F-16 jets to Turkey
NEWS

US to move ahead with transfer of F-16 jets to Turkey

US, Turkey edge closer to deal on Sweden’s NATO membership; bargaining over F-16s
NEWS

US, Turkey edge closer to deal on Sweden’s NATO membership; bargaining over F-16s

Sweden’s bid can’t hinge on F-16s, John Sarbanes tells Kathimerini
NEWS

Sweden’s bid can’t hinge on F-16s, John Sarbanes tells Kathimerini

Turkey tells US it hopes Sweden will fulfil NATO commitments
NEWS

Turkey tells US it hopes Sweden will fulfil NATO commitments

Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal
NEWS

Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

Congress has to be on board with F-16 sale, State Department says 
NEWS

Congress has to be on board with F-16 sale, State Department says 