US warships refuel at Souda Bay

Two Arleigh Burke-class US guided missile destroyers moored at the NATO base at Souda Bay Friday to refuel and receive logistical support, the official US 6th Fleet account tweeted.

“The @USNavy guided-missile destroyers USS Roosevelt and USS Thomas Hudner moored at the @NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Greece. The ships are in port to receive fuel and logistical support from Sailors and personnel assigned to @NSA_Souda Bay,” the tweet said.

The two ships are part of the USS Gerald Ford Carrier Strike Group that patrols the Eastern Mediterranean “in order to deter any actor seeking to escalate the situation or widen this war,” according to the U.S. Central Command.

Besides the aircraft carrier, USS Gerald Ford, the Strike Group includes two other Arleigh Burke-Class destroyers and one Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser.