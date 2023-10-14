NEWS

Police detail cases of arrested delinquent minors

Hellenic Police (ELAS) say that 1,353 minors were arrested in September across the country for a series of offenses of varying gravity.

A total of 1,201 case files were opened against minors, police added.

Among the crimes committed were 292 crimes against property, including thefts and hold-ups; 242 road safety violations; 86 injuries; 75 drug offenses; 28 illegal possessions of guns; 17 rapes and other crimes of sexual nature, such as exposure and possession of child pornography; and 16 threats. 

Crimes such as forgery, membership in a gang, arson, violence against law enforcement and judiciary and abduction of minors were in the single digits, police said, adding that youth delinquency is a concern across Europe.

A significant portion of the crimes, including a majority of thefts and rapes occurred in the capital region, police said.

Crime

