Vote for the future of our neighborhood, says Athens mayoral candidate Bakoyannis

Athens mayoral candidate Kostas Bakoyannis exercised his right to vote early on Sunday in view of the local elections runoff between Bakoyannis and candidate Haris Doukas.

“Today is a beautiful day. The Athenians decide with their vote. The vote is for the future of their neighborhood and city,” he said in a short statement.

“We are voting with confidence and self-confidence for our future” he added and urged all citizens “to go to the polls.”