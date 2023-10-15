NEWS

Vote for the future of our neighborhood, says Athens mayoral candidate Bakoyannis

Vote for the future of our neighborhood, says Athens mayoral candidate Bakoyannis
File. [InTime News]

Athens mayoral candidate Kostas Bakoyannis exercised his right to vote early on Sunday in view of the local elections runoff between Bakoyannis and candidate Haris Doukas. 

“Today is a beautiful day. The Athenians decide with their vote. The vote is for the future of their neighborhood and city,” he said in a short statement.

“We are voting with confidence and self-confidence for our future” he added and urged all citizens “to go to the polls.”

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek local elections runoff from 7 a.m. to 7p.m. on Sunday
NEWS

Greek local elections runoff from 7 a.m. to 7p.m. on Sunday

ND aiming for complete dominance
NEWS

ND aiming for complete dominance

PM rallies support for incumbent Athens mayor
NEWS

PM rallies support for incumbent Athens mayor

PASOK accuses minister of blackmailing farmers into voting ND favorite
NEWS

PASOK accuses minister of blackmailing farmers into voting ND favorite

Athens mayoral rivals cross swords in debate
NEWS

Athens mayoral rivals cross swords in debate

TV duel between Athens mayoral candidates to be held Wednesday at 9.15 pm
RUNOFF

TV duel between Athens mayoral candidates to be held Wednesday at 9.15 pm