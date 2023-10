Thessaloniki mayoral candidate Stelios Angeloudis made a brief statement after voting in view of the local elections runoff on Sunday.

“We love Thessaloniki and we know that no one will be left out,” noted Angeloudis.

“We see this beautiful city and we want to do the work. We are turning over a new page, to find solutions for everyday life. And from tomorrow we will work together as a big team,” he added.